Some of 49 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by the state of Florida are now able to legally work in US

Some of the illegal migrants sent from Florida to Massachusetts may be given the right to work and live in the U.S. as "victims" of "criminal activity."

Forty-nine migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in September 2022 by Gov. Ron DeSantis's government in protest of blue states' disregard for mass illegal immigration's effects on southern states.

Some of these illegal migrants were from the state of Florida, and some of them were from Texas. The latter are now being given "U visas" that will allow them legal status and working capacity in the U.S. as victims of potential crimes, their attorney announced.

Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, Texas, certified that those illegal migrants formerly within his jurisdiction that were flown to Massachusetts are qualified for the visas after an investigation by the county's Organized Crime Division.

Salazar has previously recommended that the Bexar County district attorney bring charges for crimes related to deceptive tactics of transporting the migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

"The Governor of Florida orchestrated the abduction of 49 human beings. The actions of all those involved in this scheme were criminal," attorney Rachel Self accused in a statement following the U visa eligibility announcement. "The Bexar County DA’s inaction in this matter is concerning and cannot be understated."

DeSantis had the migrants flown to the Massachusetts island to highlight the Biden administration's border policies, which have been heavily criticized by Republicans amid record-numbers of illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

His initiative has run parallel to similar red state to blue state migrant flights in Texas.

Residents on Martha's Vineyard were caught off guard and scrambled to provide resources for them upon their arrival. The National Guard was eventually activated in response.

Earlier this year, the governor's office told Fox News Digital that the flights were "conducted lawfully and authorized by the Florida Legislature."

"We look forward to Florida's next illegal immigrant relocation flight, and we are glad to bring national attention to the crisis at the southern border," said DeSantis Deputy Press Secretary Julia Friedland.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.