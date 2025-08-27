Socialist candidate Mamdani meets with NY Dems as they withhold endorsements

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., on Tuesday, as New York Democrats continue to withhold their endorsements ahead of the November election.

"Zohran joined Congresswoman Clarke and Congressman Jeffries today to meet with Black clergy leaders from across central Brooklyn," Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec told Fox News.

Jeffries and Clarke are among the Democratic leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, who have yet to endorse Mamdani following his primary win in June.

"They engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on a number of issues, including the urgent affordability crisis and the exodus of Black New Yorkers from the five boroughs—and Zohran shared his agenda to make sure every New Yorker can afford to continue to call this city home and live a life of dignity," Mamdani's campaign said.

Tuesday's meeting was held at a church in Beford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, which is in the heart of Jeffries' congressional district. Clarke, who also represents parts of Brooklyn, is chair of the Black Congressional Caucus.

"I think there was a very meaningful exchange," Clarke told NY1 after the meeting. "Assemblyman Mamdani has a platform that he’s been running on, and they wanted to know how that’s applicable to the communities they reside in."

Clarke said the pastors "wanted an intimate setting where they could really speak to their lived experiences, the lived experiences of their congregants."

She told the same outlet last month that she wanted to ask Mamdani about his past refusal to condemn the term "globalize the intifada," a term he has since said he would discourage others from using.

"I think that it's best that I have this conversation so that my credibility among my constituents is, you know, intact," she told NY1, referencing the large Jewish community in her Brooklyn district.

Jeffries met with Mamdani earlier this summer, but the House minority leader has stopped short of endorsing the self-described democratic socialist candidate.

Jeffries confirmed to CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday his plan to meet with Mamdani this week, while reiterating that his first meeting with Mamdani in July was "very candid and constructive and community-centered."

"I don't think we've withheld an endorsement," Jeffries said. "We are engaging in a conversation about the future of New York City, about the issues that need to be addressed."

While both Democrats stopped short of endorsing Mamdani after their meeting on Tuesday, other New York Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nydia Velázquez, Jerry Nadler and Adriano Espaillat have thrown their political weight behind the 33-year-old candidate.

Mamdani also traveled to Washington, D.C., earlier this summer, where the mayoral hopeful and Ocasio-Cortez hosted a breakfast with national Democrats. Mamdani met with several progressive leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, an early endorser of his campaign.

Still, New York Democratic Reps. Tom Suozzi, Dan Goldman, Gregory Meeks, Ritchie Torres, George Latimer and Grace Meng have yet to endorse Mamdani.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jeffries and Clarke for comment but did not immediately receive a response.