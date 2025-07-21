Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Politics

Jeffries declines to endorse Mamdani, says they will meet after Uganda trip

Jeffries delays decision on Mamdani while candidate travels to Uganda amid growing Republican criticism

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked again Monday about endorsing New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says he is still not ready to endorse Zohran Mamdani's bid to become mayor of New York City.

Jeffries made the statement during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Monday, telling reporters that he is still weighing the decision. Mamdani, a self-professed socialist, has become a lightning rod for attacks from Republicans since he secured the Democratic Party's nomination.

"We agreed to reconvene with other members of the [New York] delegation and high-level community leaders in Brooklyn upon his return to the country," he said.

Mamdani met with Jeffries in Brooklyn on Friday as the candidate seeks endorsements from New York's most prominent Democrats.

TRUMP SAYS CUOMO'S GOT A 'GOOD SHOT' OF BEATING MAMDANI IN NYC MAYOR ELECTION

Hakeem Jeffries talking at the podium.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declined to endorse Zohran Mamdani on Monday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"As has been the case with every single high-profile endorsement decision that I've made in the past, I have a sit-down conversation, and then I take it from there," Jeffries told reporters prior to the meeting.

Mamdani has since left the country for a trip to Uganda, saying he is celebrating his marriage with extended family there.

"And since you will undoubtedly read about this trip in the New York Post, inshallah [Arabic for God willing], on the front page, here are a few of my humble suggestions for headlines," Mamdani said, jabbing at the New York-based newspaper.

CUOMO QUIPS ‘EVEN I WILL MOVE TO FLORIDA’ IF MAMDANI WINS NYC MAYORAL BID

Zohran Mamdani speaking at debate

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is seeking endorsements from New York's top democrats. (Yuki Iwamura-Pool/Getty Images)

He proposed tabloid headlines in a post on social media, including "M.I.A.? Mandani in Africa," "Uganda Miss Me," or "He's Kampala-etely Crazy," a reference to Kampala, the capital and largest city of Uganda. 

"Zo-Running Away?" Mamdani said, offering one last imagined headline before the video showed himself and another campaign supporter waving to the camera and the screen fading to "Zohran for Mayor."

Mamdani heads to Uganda amid Democratic endorsement struggle Video

Mamdani holds dual U.S. and Ugandan citizenship. He was born in Uganda and was raised in South Africa until moving to New York City at age 7. 

He owns four acres of undeveloped land in Jinja, Uganda, that's valued between $150,000 and $250,000, the New York Post previously reported, citing Mamdani's 2024 New York Legislative Ethics filing.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

