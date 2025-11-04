Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections

Social media erupts with laughter, mockery over Kentucky official's obvious election reminder to residents

Michael Adams calls for more civic education after residents ask about voting in New York and Virginia races

Emma Colton By Emma Colton , Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Karl Rove breaks down major 2025 state and city elections Video

Karl Rove breaks down major 2025 state and city elections

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighs in ahead of the Virginia, New Jersey and New York City elections and discusses the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminded residents that they are unable to vote in elections in New York City or Virginia, underscoring the Bluegrass State does not have elections this year in an X post drawing laughter and concern on social media. 

"We’re getting calls about polls being closed," Adams posted to X Tuesday. "They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry." 

The year 2025 is an off-year election, with only a handful of states and cities holding local elections. New York City, for example, is holding its highly anticipated mayoral race between socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani; former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is on the ballot as an independent; and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. 

TRUMP LOOMS LARGE OVER KEY ELECTION DAY 2025 CONTESTS DESPITE NOT BEING ON BALLOT

Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo

New York City mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo cast their ballots on Election Day Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City.  (Getty Images)

In Virginia, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears faced off against former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a gubernatorial race that has attracted national attention. New Jersey is also holding a high-stakes gubernatorial race between Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a race the GOP predicts could flip the historically blue state red. 

In Kentucky, however, there are no scheduled statewide elections in 2025. Kentucky's next batch of high-profile elections will be held in 2026 during the midterms. 

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY 2025: CRITICAL ELECTIONS, BALLOT MEASURES AND MORE

A split of Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger.

Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger (Pool/Getty Images)

"Have I mentioned my repeated call for civic education," Adams quipped in a follow-up X post. 

X users swiftly responded to the post with mockery and jokes and calls echoing Adams demanding more civics education. 

"This is like a sheriff reminding residents not to shoot into tornados because their neighbors might be in there," one user quipped on X

"Best post so far today," Fox News' Shannon Bream posted to X. 

"Who says we don't need civics education in this country?" Washington Post chief political correspondent Karen Tumulty posted

A voting booth

The year 2025 will see a handful of high-profile elections, including the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial elections.  (Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images)

FIRST TIME VOTING? HERE IS THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO BALLOT BOXES, CRITICAL ISSUES ON ELECTION DAY

"Look, I'm not saying we need to make it harder to vote. But sometimes, I worry about the electorate," another X user posted. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"So far, no polling place issues in Kentucky," another user joked

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue