Social media erupts with laughter, mockery over Kentucky official's obvious election reminder to residents

Republican Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminded residents that they are unable to vote in elections in New York City or Virginia, underscoring the Bluegrass State does not have elections this year in an X post drawing laughter and concern on social media.

"We’re getting calls about polls being closed," Adams posted to X Tuesday. "They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry."

The year 2025 is an off-year election, with only a handful of states and cities holding local elections. New York City, for example, is holding its highly anticipated mayoral race between socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani; former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is on the ballot as an independent; and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

In Virginia, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears faced off against former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a gubernatorial race that has attracted national attention. New Jersey is also holding a high-stakes gubernatorial race between Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a race the GOP predicts could flip the historically blue state red.

In Kentucky, however, there are no scheduled statewide elections in 2025. Kentucky's next batch of high-profile elections will be held in 2026 during the midterms.

"Have I mentioned my repeated call for civic education," Adams quipped in a follow-up X post.

X users swiftly responded to the post with mockery and jokes and calls echoing Adams demanding more civics education.

"This is like a sheriff reminding residents not to shoot into tornados because their neighbors might be in there," one user quipped on X.

"Best post so far today," Fox News' Shannon Bream posted to X.

"Who says we don't need civics education in this country?" Washington Post chief political correspondent Karen Tumulty posted.

"Look, I'm not saying we need to make it harder to vote. But sometimes, I worry about the electorate," another X user posted.

"So far, no polling place issues in Kentucky," another user joked.