Social media erupts after House Dem interrupted Trump's address to Congress: 'Embarrassing themselves'

Reactions poured in as Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the House chamber for protesting in the middle of President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night.

However, Green and other Democrats protesting were drowned out with chants of "USA" at the start of the president's remarks.

On social media, several conservatives slammed Green and the Democrats, saying their behavior was "out of control."

"The Democrats are out of control. They are embarrassing themselves. Heckling the President, especially in a forum like this, is not how they will win," former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer posted on X.

"Al Green is a disgrace," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., tweeted. "[Trump] won the election. #47."

"Speaker Mike Johnson just ordered the Sergeant at Arms to forcibly remove Rep. Al Green for breaking rules of decorum in the House Chamber. Good for the Speaker. Al Green is a clown," Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted on X.

"Rep. Al Green has been a gadfly his entire time in Congress. He purposefully disrupted in order to get removed… shameful conduct, but absolutely not surprising," American Encore President Sean Noble stated on X.

"I am disgusted. This is disgusting behavior on the part of democrats," Megan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, said on X. "Get a grip. You’re in congress."

However, some believe that the Democratic congressman did the right thing.

"Rep. Al Green is a goddamn hero," progressive writer and former Hillary Clinton adviser Charlotte Clymer tweeted.

"If 77 year old Al Green can disrupt and be removed, then every single other Democrat had a duty to do so as well. Keep em coming," Dear White Staffers, a popular far-left social media account, posted on X.

Speaker Mike Johnson asked the Sergeant at Arms to escort the Democrat out of the chamber, which was met with cheers from Republicans. Many of Green’s fellow Democrats remained seated as the interaction went on.

Green, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, has already filed impeachment articles against Trump over what he called "ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

He was far from the only one making a statement on Tuesday night, as many of the Democratic women in the chamber wore pink in uniform, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., briefly held up a sign behind the president stating "This is not normal." The sign was quickly taken away by Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas.