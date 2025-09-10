'So many lies': Schumer ambushes GOP with surprise Epstein files amendment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is trying to force Senate Republicans to go on record about releasing the "Epstein files."

Schumer announced on the Senate floor on Wednesday that he planned to file an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would require Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all the files and documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

SCHUMER CLAIMS TRUMP ADMIN WITHHOLDING EPSTEIN FILES, THREATENS TO SUE

He later told reporters that his amendment was effectively the same as the discharge petition in the House being pushed by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

"There's been so much lying, obfuscation, cover-ups," Schumer said. "The American people need to see everything that's in the Epstein files. And my amendment would make that happen."

The Epstein drama that has gripped the House has so far been more muted in the Senate, with only a pair of dust-ups between Sens. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., in late July, plus a push from Senate Democrats to eat away floor time last month.

'LOUDER BY THE HOUR': SENATE GOP WANTS THE EPSTEIN DRAMA TO END, BUT DEMOCRATS AREN'T LETTING IT GO

But Schumer’s surprise move to file an amendment and force a vote on it comes as Republicans and Democrats are negotiating the annual defense bill, and further, trying to find a middle ground on a government funding extension ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.

A Senate Republican source told Fox News Digital that Schumer’s move was "an extremely hostile act."

"We were actively involved in bipartisan negotiations and this could jeopardize that," the source said.

The Epstein fervor reignited, however, when a card from the late pedophile’s "birthday book" was revealed earlier this week that was allegedly sent by President Donald Trump.

The card, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, featured a message and drawing and has what appears to be Trump’s signature at the bottom, and it was sent to the House Oversight Committee by the Epstein estate.

SENATE REPUBLICAN DEMANDS STATE, FEDERAL COURTS 'IMMEDIATELY UNSEAL ALL' EPSTEIN DOCS

The White House has vehemently denied the veracity of the card and also disputed that it was Trump’s signature.

When asked why Democrats never released the files when former President Joe Biden was in power, Schumer pivoted back to Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Look, the bottom line is the American people need to see this," Schumer said. "Donald Trump has lied about this. There was no picture. There was no drawing. There have been so many lies, so much prevarication, so much cover-up."

"The American people, Democrats, Independents, Republicans are demanding it be made public," he continued. "And it should be. We hope Republicans will vote for it. They should."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.