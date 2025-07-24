'Shirts and Skins': How one Republican bridged the gap to pass Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Passing President Donald Trump’s agenda was a team effort between the Senate and House, but one Senate Republican was key in smoothing over differences between the two chambers.

"There's an inherent mistrust between senators and representatives," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Fox News Digital in an interview. "There's a deep, deep mistrust, and it's like we're playing shirts and skins with our own team."

"And trying to break down that barrier and let people know, ‘Hey, we're all on the same team,’ is a little tougher than what people think," he continued.

House Republicans were dead set on crafting one, colossal package, while Senate Republicans preferred splitting the bill into two — even three — pieces. Then there were disagreements over the depth of spending cuts, changes to Medicaid and carveouts to boost the cap on the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT).

And while the House GOP worked to craft their version of the massive, $3.3 trillion tax cuts and spending package that eventually made its way to the Senate, Mullin was a crucial figure in bridging the roughly 100-yard gap between both sides of the Capitol.

But it’s a job he never really wanted.

Mullin, who has been in Washington for over a decade, got his start in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2021. He wanted to maintain "lifelong friendships" with his House colleagues, but becoming the de facto liaison between the chambers was more a decision of practicality than one he truly desired.

"The first couple of deputy whip meetings we had when [Senate Majority Leader John Thune] was whip was discussing what the House is going to do, and no one knew," Mullin said. "And I was like, ‘Man, it's just down the hall, we can go walk and talk to them.' So the first time I did that, I went to the [House GOP] conference and just talked."

"And then it just turned into me going to Thune and saying, ‘Hey, why don't I just become a liaison between the two?’ So I didn't, I never envisioned of doing that, other than just keeping a relationship, but it was a natural fit," he continued.

That role began when former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who Mullin had a longstanding relationship with, led the House GOP, and has continued since House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., took the helm in 2023.

And it paid dividends during the six-month slog to draft and pass Trump’s budget reconciliation bill, which required full buy-in from congressional Republicans to do so given that no Democrats were involved in the process.

Markwayne said that before the bill even made it to the Senate in early June, he played a role in ensuring that House Republicans didn’t "dump a ton of stuff in there" that would be nixed by Senate rules.

He effectively ping-ponged back and forth between the chambers, jetting from morning workouts to speak with lawmakers, meeting with House Republicans during their weekly conference confabs or holding smaller discussions with lawmakers, particularly blue state Republicans concerned about changes to SALT, to get everyone on roughly the same page.

Much of it broke down to explaining how the Senate’s Byrd rule, which governs reconciliation and allows either party to skirt the Senate filibuster to pass legislation, worked.

"I mean, even though I spent 12 or 10 years in the House, I never understood the Byrd rule, but why would I? I didn’t have to deal with it," he said. "So really getting to understand that, and breaking down that barrier helped."

The flow of information wasn’t just one way, however. His discussions with House Republicans helped him better inform his colleagues in the upper chamber of their priorities, and what could and couldn’t be touched as Senate Republicans began putting their fingerprints on the bill.

SALT was the main issue that he focused on, and one that most Senate Republicans didn’t care much for. Still, it was a make-or-break agreement to raise the caps, albeit temporarily, to $40,000 for single and joint filers for the next five years, that helped seal the deal for anxious blue state House Republicans.

"Just keeping them informed through the process was very important," he said. "But at the same time, talking to the House, and when we're negotiating over here, I’d be like, ‘No guys, that's a killer,’" he said. "We can't do that if you, if you touch this, it's dead over there for sure. Guaranteed, it’s dead."

Over time, his approach to the role has changed, an evolution he said was largely influenced by Thune.

A self-described "bull in a China cabinet," Mullin said that for a time his negotiating style was arguing with lawmakers to convince them "why you're wrong." But that style softened after watching Thune, he said, and saw him talking less and listening more.

"I took his lead off of it to let people talk," he said. "Sometimes you're going to find out that they're actually upset about something that had nothing to do with the bill, but they're taking that, and they're holding the bill hostage to be able to let this one point be heard."

"I don't think it was a good indication that we were butting heads. Everybody was very passionate about this. I mean, they've been working for a long time. We looked at it as maybe a once in a generation opportunity for us to be able to get this done," he continued. "We wanted to get it right, but everybody wanted to have their fingerprint on it and at the end of the day, we knew we [had] to bring it to the floor."