'Shameful!': April Ryan attacks Sarah Sanders, says she won't go to goodbye party

Reporter April Ryan continued attacking White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday when she posted a video shaming Sanders for not holding a press briefing amid escalating tensions with Iran.

"Serious issues of life and death. Serious issues of war. And this administration chooses not to brief the American public? Shame," Ryan, DC Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks, said in a video posted to her Instagram.

She argued that the American people deserved better than a tweet notifying them of a potential strike on Iran.

CNN'S APRIL RYAN SAYS SARAH SANDERS 'STIRRED UP' THREATS AGAINST HER, SHOULD PAY FOR RYAN'S BODYGUARD

"Our nation faced potential war and Sarah Sanders didn't prepare any of us. Shameful!" Ryan exclaimed in her Instagram caption.

Trump, on Friday, tweeted that he decided not to strike Iran on Thursday night after learning about the projected casualty count just 10 minutes before the strike.

That came amid growing provocations by the Iranian regime, including an attack on a military drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ryan's video also came just after President Trump announced that Sanders would leave her post at the end of June. News surfaced that some White House reporters planned to throw Sanders a goodbye party.

SARAH SANDERS SLAMS APRIL RYAN FOR 'ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS' QUESTION ABOUT TRUMP STEPPING DOWN

"Sarah Huckabee, have your party. I won't be there," Ryan said during her video. "Girl, bye!" Sanders and Ryan have a history of tense confrontations while the latter has repeatedly criticized the former on television.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Trump announced Sanders' departure, Ryan praised the decision and accused her of lying profusely.

"From the moment she stepped into that position, there were lies from that podium from her mouth," Ryan told CNN anchor Erin Burnett.