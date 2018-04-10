Sarah Sanders slams April Ryan for 'absolutely ridiculous' question about Trump stepping down

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders slammed American Urban Radio’s April Ryan during Tuesday’s press briefing for asking if President Donald Trump has thought about stepping down.

Ryan, who is also a CNN contributor, asked, “With all of this turmoil, particularly this last week, has the president at any time thought about stepping down before or now?”

Sanders fired back, “No, and I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous question.”

Ryan was presumably referring to reports that Trump has been especially upset since the FBI executed a search warrant on his lawyer Michael Cohen. She tried to defend her question, but Sanders quickly moved on to the next reporter.

“We’re moving on,” Sanders said before Ryan claimed, “It’s not ridiculous.”

Ryan has emerged as one of the most combative members of the media when it comes to dealing with members of the Trump administration. She famously sparred with former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who once asked her to “report the facts” instead of sticking to her agenda.

Social media quickly erupted with takes on Ryan’s question about Trump stepping down. Conservative pundit Wayne Dupree tweeted that Ryan “picked the wrong person to ask a question like this!”

Earlier in the day, Ryan tweeted, “Oooh! Today today today!!!! What a newsy day!”