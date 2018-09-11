Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

State and Local Primaries
Published
Last Update September 12

Sept. 11 primary results: New Hampshire

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, Republican hopefuls for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District participate in a debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. Eleven Democrats and six Republicans are competing in the Sept. 11 primary for a chance to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who is not seeking re-election.

In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, Republican hopefuls for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District participate in a debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. Eleven Democrats and six Republicans are competing in the Sept. 11 primary for a chance to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who is not seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)

Accustomed to going first in the presidential primary, New Hampshire voters on Tuesday were among the nation’s last to nominate candidates for the November midterms, providing one of the final barometers in the country’s mood ahead of the general election.

New Hampshire

Gubernatorial primary results:

Molly Kelly, a former five-term state senator from Harrisville, defeated former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand with 65.6 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. During the campaign Kelly emphasized her background working through college as a single mom.

In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand, left, and former state Sen. Molly Kelly participate in a Democratic gubernatorial debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H.

In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand, left, and former state Sen. Molly Kelly participate in a Democratic gubernatorial debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H. (Thomas Roy/The Union Leader via AP, Pool, File)

Kelly will face Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in November. Sununu, who sailed through the primary unopposed, said he looks forward to promoting his pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.

GOP Primary – Chris Sununu        Uncontested

Dem Primary – Molly Kelly           Votes: 75,531          Vote Percentage: 65.6%

U.S. House of Representatives

New Hampshire’s 1st District comprises much of the eastern half of the state. It’s being left vacant by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after four non-consecutive terms.

Eddie Edwards, a Dover native who was endorsed by Trump administration attorney Rudy Giuliani, narrowly won a six-way race in Tuesday’s GOP primary for the 1st Congressional District, earning 48.1 percent of the vote. Edwards is a Navy veteran and former police officer. If elected in November, Edwards will be the state’s first black congressman.

Executive Councilor Chris Pappas, an openly gay former state lawmaker, won the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District, earning 42.4 percent of the vote. The 11-way race of Democratic candidates included Levi Sanders, the son of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Pappas’ closest rival in the primary was Maura Sullivan, a former Obama administration official who earned 30.2 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Chris Pappas participates in a debate of Democratic hopefuls in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Chris Pappas participates in a debate of Democratic hopefuls in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)

Steward Levenson, a doctor, conceded victory early Wednesday against rival Steven Negron, a state lawmaker, in the GOP primary for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District. Negron earned 26.5 percent of the vote against Levenson’s 24.9 percent. Negron will face Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, in November.

In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, New Hampshire Republicans Stewart Levenson, left, and state Rep. Steve Negron participate in the 2nd Congressional District debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, New Hampshire Republicans Stewart Levenson, left, and state Rep. Steve Negron participate in the 2nd Congressional District debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Thomas Roy/The Union Leader via AP, Pool, File)

District 1: Dem Primary – Chris Pappas             Votes: 25,656          Vote Percentage: 42.4%

GOP Primary – Eddie Edwards          Votes: 22,332          Vote Percentage: 48.1%

District 2: Dem Primary – Ann McLane Kuster      Uncontested

GOP Primary – Steven Negron          Votes: 10,648          Vote Percentage: 26.5%

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.