Senate Panel Approves Libya Resolution

WASHINGTON -- A Senate panel has voted to give President Obama limited authority to continue the U.S. military operation against Libya.

The vote was 14-5 in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. The resolution imposes a one-year limit on U.S. intervention and prohibits U.S. ground forces.

The vote puts the panel at odds with the House and sends a muddled message from Congress about the NATO-led operation against Muammar Qaddafi's forces.

Last Friday, the House overwhelmingly rejected a similar resolution.