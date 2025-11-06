Senate Dems clash over why Sec Duffy is reducing flights and air traffic ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic senators on Capitol Hill offered differing responses as to why they believe Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made the call to reduce flights and air traffic ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel surge.

After news broke that Duffy was ordering a 10% reduction in flight capacity at 40 airports across the country, Republicans remained largely unified in their messaging that any chaos caused by the forced reductions fell at the feet of Democrats.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said short of "planes falling out of the sky," Democrats will not vote to reopen the government. "Democrats are flirting with disaster," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, wrote on X in response to Wednesday’s announcement, adding that there was no choice but to reduce air traffic to keep it safe.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., appeared to agree in comments he made to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday about the move, telling them "we've got to make sure that flights are safe."

REDUCING AIR TRAVEL CAPACITY AT 40 AIRPORTS IS ‘DATA-DRIVEN’ DECISION, DUFFY SAYS

"I don't question Secretary Duffy," Kaine added. "He wants to make sure that flights are safe."

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., had a much more sinister view about Duffy's motivations for compelling a reduction in air traffic ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. According to Coons, the new directive is an attempt by the Trump administration to "pressure" Democrats to reopen the government without their demands on Obamacare being met.

Coons argued that air traffic controllers and other airport personnel have been facing strains since before the shutdown due to cuts from the president's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk.

"I think it's appropriate for us to focus on improving air safety. It is more urgent for us to focus on the health care cliff that is impacting millions of Americans," Coons told reporters Thursday following Duffy's announcement. "My impression is this is another attempt at putting pressure on Congress to reopen the government," Coons added.

FLIGHT CHAOS GRIPS US AIRPORTS AS SOME AIRLINES ADVISE BOOKING ‘BACKUP TICKET’: SEE THE LIST

Coons was not the only congressional Democrat to chastise the Trump administration for the decision. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., called the move to order a reduction in flights "unprecedented" and insisted the move demanded "more transparency."

"The FAA must immediately share any safety risk assessment and related data that this decision is predicated on with Congress," Larsen said after news of the reduction. "If we want to resolve issues in the National Airspace System, let us fix health care, open government and pay air traffic controllers."

In response to the directive to reduce air traffic ahead of the holiday, U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman reaffirmed his group's call for lawmakers to reopen the government or face potential "chaos" during the Thanksgiving surge.

"Today’s announcement from Secretary Duffy and Administrator Bedford reinforces that safety is the number one priority in our nation’s air travel system. The decision to reduce scheduled flight capacity, while necessary to keep our skies safe, will inevitably affect the travel experience, leading to fewer flights, longer delays and more disruptions for travelers," Freeman said. All government shutdowns are irresponsible and this decision underscores the urgent need to reopen the government. The shutdown is putting unnecessary strain on the system, forcing difficult operational decisions that disrupt travel and damage confidence in the U.S. air travel experience. The fault for this situation rests squarely at the feet of Congress."

Earlier this week, the travel industry trade group sent a letter to leaders in Congress warning of long-term economic impacts that could hurt American workers, businesses and the economy amid the Thanksgiving holiday if the current government shutdown does not come to an end soon.

The letter, undersigned by hundreds of tourism and travel industry groups, also warned those planning to fly this Thanksgiving holiday that they could face higher costs and increased wait times, delays and cancellations that could derail family travel plans across the country, if the government shutdown doesn't end before Thanksgiving arrives.

"Last year, during Thanksgiving week, over 20 million passengers took flights in the United States. Thanksgiving is not only a time of national tradition and family connection, but also one of the most economically important travel weeks of the year," the letter states. "The cost of continued inaction will be felt by families, workers, businesses, and communities in every part of the country."