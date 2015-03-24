Senate confirms housing chief to run budget office

The Senate has confirmed President Barack Obama's housing chief as the new director of the White House budget office.

The 75-22 vote to confirm Shaun Donovan on Wednesday completes a second-term Cabinet shuffle.

It began when Kathleen Sebelius stepped down as health secretary and was replaced by the president's budget chief, Sylvia Mathews Burwell.

Donovan is going from leading the Department of Housing and Urban Development to taking over at the Office of Management and Budget.

The incoming housing secretary is San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday.

Donovan now will be responsible for preparing Obama's annual budget request and reviewing proposed agency regulations before they become final.