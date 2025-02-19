Senate advances nomination of Kash Patel, Trump's pick for FBI director

The Senate voted Tuesday along party lines to advance the nomination of Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, clearing a procedural hurdle to set up a final vote on the controversial Trump ally to lead the federal law enforcement agency.

Lawmakers in the Upper Chamber voted 48-45 to advance Patel's nomination, as Democrats hold concerns that he would operate as a loyalist for the president and target the administration's political enemies.

This sets up a final confirmation vote later in the week. Some of Trump's other more controversial picks — including new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — have received enough support from Republican lawmakers seeking to fall in line to push the president's agenda.

A former intelligence and Defense Department official in Trump’s first term, Patel has supported reshaping the FBI, including by expanding its role to carry out Trump's mission targeting immigration.

He has been a vocal critic of past FBI investigations into Trump, including on Trump's mishandling of classified documents, his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and debunked allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Patel has been panned for his lack of management experience compared to past FBI directors and for his many incendiary past statements, including calling investigators who probed Trump "government gangsters" and claiming that at least some defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot were "political prisoners."

Democrats have also criticized Patel for supporting false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and his refusal to affirm that former President Joe Biden defeated Trump in that year's election. But Patel has still received support from many Republicans, including moderates.

"I've spoken to multiple people I respect about Kash Patel this weekend—both for and against. The ones who worked closely with Kash vouched for him. I will vote for his confirmation," Louisiana GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy said Tuesday on X.

Patel said at his confirmation hearing last month that Democrats were taking some of his comments out of context or misunderstanding his point, including when he proposed shutting down the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. and turning it into a museum for the "deep state." Patel also denied the accusation that his book's inclusion of a list of government officials who he claimed were part of the "deep state" constituted an "enemies list," pushing back on that allegation as a "total mischaracterization."

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines last week to advance his nomination to the full Senate.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.