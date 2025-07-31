Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren falls on Senate floor as Republicans offer bipartisan assistance during Israel vote

Massachusetts Democrat tipped over desk while attempting to sit during Israel resolutions vote

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Sen. Elizabeth Warren falls on Senate floor Video

Sen. Elizabeth Warren falls on Senate floor

Warren tumbled while appearing to lean on a desk on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took a tumble on the Senate floor Wednesday during a vote. 

Footage showed Warren attempting to sit on a desk when she fell backwards, tipping over the desk and falling to the floor. 

In a rare showing of bipartisanship, her Republican colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Susan Collins of Maine, rushed to help her up. 

BERNIE SANDERS TO FORCE SENATE VOTE ON BLOCKING ARMS SALES TO ISRAEL

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., fell on the Senate floor this week.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., fell on the Senate floor this week. during a vote. (U.S. Senate; Getty Images)

Warren got up as Cruz gave her his hand. 

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John Barrasso of Wyoming were seen walking over to offer assistance. 

The fall happened as the Senate was taking a vote on two resolutions to block military sales to Israel, which Warren voted in favor of. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Warren's office. 

SENATE FAILS TO REJECT TRUMP'S NATIONAL EMERGENCY ON TARIFFS, AS REPUBLICANS SPLINTER

Elizabeth Warren speaking

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a town hall meeting. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The resolutions were proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a harsh critic of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

Every Republican voted against it. 

Former President Joe Biden had several slips and falls while in the White House. In 2023, he tumbled to the ground during the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Biden fall

Then-President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.  (Brendan Smialowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2024, he slipped while walking down the stairs after exiting Air Force One in Michigan.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics