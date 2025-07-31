Sen. Elizabeth Warren falls on Senate floor as Republicans offer bipartisan assistance during Israel vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took a tumble on the Senate floor Wednesday during a vote.

Footage showed Warren attempting to sit on a desk when she fell backwards, tipping over the desk and falling to the floor.

In a rare showing of bipartisanship, her Republican colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Susan Collins of Maine, rushed to help her up.

Warren got up as Cruz gave her his hand.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John Barrasso of Wyoming were seen walking over to offer assistance.

The fall happened as the Senate was taking a vote on two resolutions to block military sales to Israel, which Warren voted in favor of.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Warren's office.

The resolutions were proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a harsh critic of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Every Republican voted against it.

Former President Joe Biden had several slips and falls while in the White House. In 2023, he tumbled to the ground during the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

In 2024, he slipped while walking down the stairs after exiting Air Force One in Michigan.