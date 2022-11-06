Sen. Mike Lee says FBI facing 'possible restructuring' to drive out politics from headquarters

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said the FBI could face "potential restructuring" in order to drive out politics within the organization.

"Most FBI agents are still good and decent and not politically motivated. At headquarters, we've got problems, and we got problems that I think are going to demand a legislative response and possible restructuring," Lee said on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" with host Maria Bartiromo.

Bartiromo listed off different issues that whistleblowers at the FBI have sounded the alarm on in recent years, including: abusing law enforcement authority; downplaying "Hunter Biden crimes;" the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago; and inflating domestic extremism violence.

Lee said that Congress needs to hold "a series of hearings and actually demand answers" from FBI officials on such concerns.

"We've got questions that have remained unanswered for years. From the abuse of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, to unanswered questions about the raid on Mar-a-Lago, to unanswered questions regarding why the Attorney General of the United States saw fit to issue a letter, a memorandum, essentially accusing moms and dads concerned about what their kids are being taught in public schools of being domestic terrorists of some sort," Lee said of the FBI.

"We're going to get questions in those hearings. Once we have answered those questions, we move to the next phase," the Utah Republican said, noting the next phase could include restructuring.

Lee is facing an election on Tuesday against Independent candidate Evan McMullin. He added during his Fox News interview that he is feeling positive about his race and is anticipating a "red wave."

"I'm feeling very good about the race. We are guardedly optimistic, taking nothing for granted. And I do agree with you, there's going to be a red wave election and I can't wait. I can't wait to get back to doing things the way they're supposed to be done," he said.