Sen. Joe Manchin calls on Biden to step aside, pass torch to 'a new generation'

Independent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sunday called on President Biden to step aside.

"He will go down with a legacy unlike many people as one of the finest and surely a patriot, an American," Manchin said of Biden during an appearance on ABC's "This Week." "And so with that, I come with a heavy heart to think the time has come for him to pass the torch to a new generation."

Manchin changed his party registration from Democrat to independent this year, though he still caucuses with the Democrats in the Senate.

ABC host Martha Raddatz asked Manchin directly if he believes Biden should step aside as the Democratic nominee. Manchin said Biden "has the ability for the last five months of his presidency to be the president he always wanted to be, be able to unite the country, bring it back together, to be able to maybe spend all of his time on solving the problems in Gaza, bringing peace to Gaza and to the Middle East."

From now until the end of his term, Manchin said, Biden could also "dedicate his time to enforcing, reinforcing Ukraine's ability to defend and win their freedom, and then be able to show the rest of the world the orderly transfer of power from the superpower of the world."

In the three weeks since Biden's disastrous debate performance against former President Trump, Manchin said he "thought the president needed time to evaluate and make a decision if he was going to at that time." The senator also acknowledged Democratic colleagues facing competitive races in Congress or at the state level in November who fear Biden's re-election campaign could ruin their chances.

The senator privately expressed grave concern to Biden's allies, including Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in the immediate aftermath of the debate but decided to cancel scheduled appearances on Sunday shows, Politico previously reported. In doing so, Manchin reportedly intended to give Biden time to decide the matter on his own, but the senator changed course.

With the donor class also speaking up, saying "they want a different direction," Manchin told ABC he believes Biden must withdraw, noting it's "concerning" to watch the 81-year-old on the campaign trail.

"It's concerning. It's concerning when you watch him. I'm concerned about the president's health and well-being, I really am," Manchin said. "But when I've been talking to him, you know, I can tell when he's in a good mood. He'll say, 'Hey, Joe, Joe, how's it going?' And when he's upset with me, he'll say, 'Joe, what's up?' So we're still communicating the way we always have."

Though he believes Biden should stop his re-election campaign, Manchin said he believes Biden still has the mental acuity required to remain president for the remainder of his term.

"I think basically he can finish this job that he started and finish the way he wanted to lead," Manchin said.