Kamala Harris reassures Democratic Party donors that there's nothing to worry about

Vice President Kamala Harris held a brief conference with the Democratic Party's top donors yesterday in a show of support for her running mate.

Harris spoke with approximately 300 major Democratic Party donors on Friday, telling them there was nothing to worry about within President Biden's campaign, despite the media kerfuffle.

"I will start by sharing something with all of you, something I believe in my heart of hearts. It is something I feel strongly you should all hear and should take with you when you leave, and tell your friends too," Harris told the donors, according to multiple reports. "We are going to win this election. We are going to win."

"We know which candidate in this election puts the American people first: our President, Joe Biden," Harris said in support of her running mate.

Harris spoke to donors via video for approximately five minutes, championing the Biden administration and sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump's rhetoric at the Republican National Convention.

"Let me be clear: Trump’s convention this week was one big attempt to distract people," Harris reportedly told donors. "He wants to distract attention away from his record and his Project 2025 plan. Can you believe they put it in writing? It is further empirical evidence that the stakes of this election couldn’t be higher."

The call was intended to quell fears among party donors that backlash against Biden from within his party could prove disastrous for his campaign.

However, Harris did not take questions from the donors following her short address, causing some to wonder what the point of the communication was.

Additionally, the call came on the same day that nearly a dozen Democratic lawmakers voiced preference for Biden to drop out of the race.

Biden has been consistent and clear that he intends to stay in the race and run against Trump in November as the Democratic Party nominee.

While critics of the administration within the Democratic Party have treated Biden's re-election bid as a decision yet to be made, the White House has been consistent and firm in its statements that he is indeed running.

"The president's in this race," Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning. "You've heard him say that time and time again."