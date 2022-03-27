Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Sen. Booker on resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'I don't see how this ends well' for Putin

The New Jersey Democrat said a Russian victory in Ukraine does not appear likely

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., does not know exactly how the war between Russia and Ukraine will end, but he is confident that whatever the resolution will be is bad news for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia, under Putin's leadership, invaded Ukraine roughly a month ago but has failed to gain significant ground or take major cities, as Ukrainian forces have strongly resisted. 

TOM COTTON DETAILS HOW AMERICA CAN HELP UKRAINE WIN THE WAR AGAINST RUSSIA

"I've heard it from the secretary of defense to some of our top diplomatic leaders that this is a very hard ending to see, for in any way for Putin to ultimately be quote unquote victorious in this," Booker told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. 

"I don't see a real victory for him," Booker added. "His country is suffering extraordinarily. He is depleting critical resources from his own nation for this awful war. So I just don't see how this ends well for him."

FRANCE'S MACRON WARNS AGAINST ESCALATION AFTER BIDEN SAYS PUTIN ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’

When asked how the conflict could end with Putin still in power, Booker replied, "I don't know."

The New Jersey Democrat did not say that the U.S. or anyone else should actively take Putin out. During a speech in Poland on Saturday, President Biden appeared to call for a new Russian leader.

"For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden declared, leading to concern that the president was calling for action against Putin. 

The White House quickly walked back the remark, asserting that the U.S. policy is not for regime change in Russia. Booker also said that was not the intention of the U.S.

"I think the administration has made it clear that the goal of the United States is not regime change in Russia, it's defending the extraordinary people of Ukraine and helping them in there," he said.

