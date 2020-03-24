Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens, campaign says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., plans on continuing his presidential campaign -- despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping the candidate off the trail -- and that includes the next Democratic debate.

Fox News confirmed a New York Times report that Sanders will plan on attending any debate next month- if one occurs.

“If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there," a campaign spokesperson said.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) initially slated at least one debate in April though a date was never officially scheduled.

Sanders is now one of just two candidates left in the Democratic field. Former Vice President Joe Biden has widened his lead in the delegate count, handily beating the progressive senator in several states.

There has been mounting pressure from the Democratic establishment for Sanders to get out of the race so that the party can coalesce around the presumptive nominee.

Biden has over a 300-delegate lead over Sanders with 1,214 out of the 1,911 needed to clinch the nomination. Sanders only has 910.

The next primary is Sunday, March 29, where the two candidates will battle over 51 delegates in Puerto Rico.