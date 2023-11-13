Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Secret Service agent fires gun amid car break-in while protecting Biden granddaughter

Secret Service agent assigned to protect Naomi Biden opens fire in Georgetown neighborhood

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , David Spunt Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, opened fire overnight at attempted car break-in suspects in Washington, D.C., Fox News confirmed. 

At around 11:58 p.m. on Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood of D.C., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle, the agency confirmed in a statement obtained by Fox News. 

During the encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon, and it is believed no one was struck, the Secret Service said. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. 

"There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service," the statement said. 

REP. HENRY CUELLAR SPEAKS OUT AFTER CARJACKING: DC 'MORE DANGEROUS' THAN MY BORDER DISTRICT

secret service agent

A Secret Service agent protecting President Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Fox News confirmed the federal agent involved was assigned to protect Naomi Biden. 

Biden granddaughter

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Biden, prior to the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 27, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Secret Service agents were out with Naomi Biden, the 29-year-old eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw three people trying to break into a parked and unmarked Secret Service SUV in the nation’s capital, sources confirmed to Fox News. 

Naomi Biden at state dinner

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Biden, and her husband Peter Neal arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon, at the White House on Oct. 25, 2023. (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO USING FENCING, BARRIERS TO SECURE APEC SUMMIT WHERE XI, BIDEN WILL MEET

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him.

Bidens on White House balcony

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden holding Beau Biden and Naomi Biden watch fireworks on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2023. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 