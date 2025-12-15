Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Party

Second-highest-ranking House Democrat faces primary challenge from party's left flank

Clark primary challenger argues Democratic leaders are failing to stop Trump and build working-class party

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Number 2 House Democrat Rep Katherine Clark faces primary challenge from the left Video

Number 2 House Democrat Rep Katherine Clark faces primary challenge from the left

Jonathan Paz launches a longshot primary challenge against Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, who as minority whip is the second most powerful House Democrat. (Credit: Jonathan Paz)

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the No. 2 House Democrat in party leadership, is being primary challenged from the left as she seeks re-election next year.

Jonathan Paz, an organizer and former city councilor in Waltham, Massachusetts, announced in a video that he would challenge Clark, the House minority whip, who has represented a suburban Boston district for a dozen years.

Clark will likely be the highest-ranking Democrat in the House to face a primary challenge in next year's midterms, when Democrats hope to win back the chamber's majority from the Republicans.

CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS WIDEN 2026 BATTLEFIELD

house democratic whip katherine clark

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, seen speaking during a press conference in Washington D.C. on Oct. 1, 2025, is facing a long-shot primary challenge from the left as she seeks re-election next year. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the top Democrat in the House, a few weeks ago briefly faced a primary challenge from the left from New York City council member Chi Ossé, before Ossé ended his bid.

WHAT MAMDANI SAID ABOUT HAKEEM JEFFRIES' PRIMARY CHALLENGER

Paz, who will face a steep uphill climb as he takes on Clark, in his video highlighted, "I’m challenging one of the most powerful Democrats in the House because we need new leadership."

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram sits down with House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark Video

Paz, who recently founded a volunteer group that responds to ICE arrests and whose family emigrated from Bolivia, argued that "our Democratic leaders are failing us. They’re not stopping Trump. They’re not making life more affordable. They’re not building a party for the working class."

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP's campaign arm, worked to link Paz's primary challenge against Clark to New York City's far left Mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani delivers victory speech on Election night with his banner behind him.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani delivers a victory speech at an election night watch party on Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

"In today’s Democrat Party, even their own radical leaders aren’t extreme enough for the Mamdani Mob. And they won’t stop until total control is complete," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella argued in a statement.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

