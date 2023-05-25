Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Seattle tests prospective fire lieutenants on woke ideology, critical race theory: report

Prospective fire lieutenants are reportedly tested on Ibram X. Kendi's book 'How to be an Antiracist'

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Nikki Haley says corporations pushing 'woke ideology' on American consumers 'is not appreciated' Video

Nikki Haley says corporations pushing 'woke ideology' on American consumers 'is not appreciated'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made her comments in an interview with Fox News Digital, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Seattle Firefighters looking to advance in their careers to become fire lieutenants are being required to learn curriculum from social justice activists and books that espouse woke ideology.

The Seattle Department of Human Resources (SDHR) fire lieutenant test features books from several prominent progressive authors, such as critical race theory (CRT) author Ibram X. Kendi.

The required reading tested on by the SDHR to become a fire lieutenant includes controversial woke books, including the entirety of Kendi’s "How to be an Antiracist" as well as its introduction and acknowledgments, according to a Washington Free Beacon report.

TARGET IN ‘REAL, SEVERE DANGER’ AFTER WAVING WOKE POLITICS IN CUSTOMERS’ FACES, CRITICS WARN

Seattle Fire Department

A new report revealed that the Seattle Department of Human Resources (SDHR) fire lieutenant test features books from several prominent progressive authors, such as critical race theory (CRT) author Ibram X. Kendi. ((Photo by John Moore/Getty Images))

Prospective fire lieutenants are also tested on the entirety of "Both Sides of the Fire Lane: Memoirs of a Transgender Firefighter: by Bobbie Scopa, according to the exam bibliography obtained by the Free Beacon, as well as the 800-page memoir "A Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias and Fighting Fire" by a female firefighter.

It isn’t just the firehouse brass being tested on woke ideology — fireboat engineers in Seattle are being tested on Robin DiAngelo’s book "Is Everyone Really Equal?: An Introduction to Key Concepts in Social Justice Education" as well as handouts covering "structural interplay between all oppressions."

Retired Seattle firefighter Wayne Johnson told the Free Beacon this "stuff has nothing to do with firefighting."

Seattle firefighters

Prospective fire lieutenants are also tested on the entirety of "Both Sides of the Fire Lane: Memoirs of a Transgender Firefighter: by Bobbie Scopa, according to the exam bibliography obtained by the Free Beacon, as well as the 800-page memoir "A Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias and Fighting Fire" by a female firefighter. (San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images)

"It has everything to do with social engineering," Johnson said.

The SDHR did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Seattle Fire Department’s push for incorporating this woke ideology in their curriculum comes as corporations are facing backlash for doing the same. 

Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a recent interview that "woke" capitalism is "great" for their brand and "the right thing for society."

Cornell was asked to address the backlash to "woke" corporate campaigns, which has caused an uproar among conservative consumers and recently embroiled brands like Bud Light, Nike and Disney.

"I think those are just good business decisions, and it’s the right thing for society, and it’s the great thing for our brand," Cornell said.

Clay Travis called out retail store Target Wednesday for their "Pride" products and said the company faces a "real, severe danger" of suffering damage to their bottom line in the same way as Bud Light. 

The "Outkick" founder joined "Fox & Friends" to react to reports that Target convened an emergency meeting over their LGBTQ products, particularly clothing for transgender women.

Seattle

The Seattle Fire Department’s response to the call from Woke Lane comes as critics retail big box store giant Target is in "real, severe danger" after pushing woke politics in their stores. ((Photo by John Moore/Getty Images))

"Most people go to Target because it's convenient and without any political agenda whatsoever. But so many brands have gone left-wing and decided they have to wave their politics in front of everyone out there. … I would be nervous if I was Target's CEO," he told Ainsley Earhardt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Target confirmed "adjustments" to the Pride merchandising plans are underway after Fox News Digital learned it rolled back displays at some of its locations.

"For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month. Since introducing this year’s collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year," a Target spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Heckman contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics