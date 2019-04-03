Sean Spicer: Mayor Buttigieg is the 'flavor of the week' for Democrats

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer isn’t getting caught up in the hype around Mayor Pete Buttigieg.



“There are over 15 candidates that have jumped in already and they’re going to be a flavor of the week," Spicer said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning.

"They’re going to go from one to another, but think about the contrast that you have. One, he’s exploding on social media. In the polls, you have Biden and Sanders, the two old white guys leading the polls and then when it comes to social media interactions, the amount of chatter going on, he is up at the top."

President Trump’s first press secretary then questioned if the Democratic Party is having difficulty deciding whether to go with experience or someone younger like Buttigieg.



“The Democratic Party is really interesting when you look at the disparity between who their candidates are, right? You have the total amount of experience in Washington, Biden and Sanders who have been in the Senate a long time and then you’ve got these neophytes,” Spicer said.



“The question that you’re asking yourself… what is the party searching for? On one hand one week they want the guy who has never done anything, barely got elected, 37 years old. On another hand, a 70 plus-year-old crowd who has been in Washington forever?”



A Quinnipiac University poll conducted March 21 – 25, showed Buttigieg at 4 percent, a jump for the long-shot candidate.



Buttigieg is tied for fifth in the poll with more established candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are leading the polls, followed by Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.



Spicer told "Fox & Friends" he thinks Democrats will move on from Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana shortly.



“This is like speed-dating for Democrats. They're going to love somebody one week dump them the find the next individual,” Spicer said.