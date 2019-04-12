Sean Spicer: Dems attacking AG Barr because Mueller report didn't substantiate charges

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” Friday that Democrats are attacking Attorney General William Barr because the Mueller report didn't substantiate charges against President Trump.

“I think this is just a time, the Democrats are impatient. They wanted Mueller to come up with conclusions that substantiated the charges they made against this president. When that fell short, they protected Mueller, talked about how his integrity was beyond being questioned when Mueller didn't substantiate the political charges they made. They've moved on to now attack Bill Barr,” Spicer said.

COMEY SCOFFS AT BARR TESTIMONY, CLAIMS ‘SURVEILLANCE’ IS NOT ‘SPYING’

“He's doing his due diligence. There's grand jury testimony and there's classified material in that report. And I think he's doing what's right to go beyond what he's supposed to do in making sure Congress has access to all of the underlying information.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended Barr’s handling of the Mueller report, just days after Barr testified before a House appropriations subcommittee.

“He’s being as forthcoming as he can, and so this notion that he’s trying to mislead people, I think is just completely bizarre,” Rosenstein told the Wall Street Journal.

MEDIA TAKE ISSUE WITH AG BARR FOR SAYING 'SPYING DID OCCUR' ON TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Barr told Capitol Hill this week that “spying did occur” against the 2016 Trump campaign.

Spicer doubled down on the credentials of Barr, saying that critics should “trust his judgment.”

“Aside from his distinguished and long career at the Department of Justice, this is a man who understands the difference between all of those various terms that are being thrown around. And I would trust his judgment,” Spicer said.

