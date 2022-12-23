Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Published

In SD, Gov. Kristi Noem appoints new health secretary

This comes as the South Dakota governor cancels a healthcare grant connected to pro-transgender practices

Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state's Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week.

GOV. NOEM TERMINATES CONTRACT WITH TRANSGENDER ADVOCACY GROUP: 'DIVIDING OUR YOUTH WITH RADICAL IDEOLOGIES'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a summit on July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Noem recently announced the appointment of former State Rep. Melissa Magstadt to South Dakota's top healthcare post.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a summit on July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Noem recently announced the appointment of former State Rep. Melissa Magstadt to South Dakota's top healthcare post. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also served two terms as a Republican in the state House of Representatives, as her next health secretary. Noem's office on Monday announced the previous secretary, Joan Adam, was retiring amid criticism from conservatives that led to Noem canceling a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF HEALTH SECRETARY KAREN TIMBERLAKE

Magstadt is an advanced practice registered nurse and owns Quick Care SD, which runs four urgent care clinics in the eastern part of the state. She also owns SG Essentials, which sells skin care products.

"Melissa has proven her ability to provide innovative and cost-effective healthcare to the people of South Dakota," Noem said in a statement. "She will bring a fresh perspective to the department.

