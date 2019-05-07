Scott Walker accuses left of judicial ‘power grab’: ‘We’ve got to fight back'

Former governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker accused the left of a judicial “power grab” on Tuesday, saying, “We’ve got to fight back for truly fair maps.”

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, Walker, who is currently the finance chairman for The National Republican Redistricting Trust (NRRT), said, “What you’ve got is (former Attorney General) Eric Holder with the support of Barack Obama spending hundreds of millions of dollars across the nation and they just go in from one state after the next and they sue until it's blue.”

“They’re using the litigation process to take redistricting out of the hands of the people we elect, the people we hold accountable in our state legislative bodies and trying to send it to the courts where they have friendly folks, many of whom have been appointed by some of their allies, and they’re trying to sue to change the makeup really for, I think, for a generation to come in terms of putting Democrats in power.”

Walker then described what he called the “whole strategy of the left,” saying they “keep going until they find a friendly judge, someone who is not directly elected and accountable to the voters, and try and sue.”

He brought up Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin as examples.

“They did it firsthand in Wisconsin. They tried to take over our Wisconsin Supreme Court. Thankfully we fought back just about a month ago. But their strategy was last year, this year, next year to take over the Wisconsin Supreme Court so they’d have a friendly activist majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Walker said.

He added that “they’re doing it in Ohio” and Michigan as well.

“Even in the last year's elections, there’s about 15 seats in four different states where they already used the litigation process to try to make it competitive. That's at least part of the reason why (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi is now the speaker. They want to make her and people like her permanently in charge of the U.S. House. We can't let them do that,” Walker said.

“We’ve got to fight back for truly fair maps. If we’ve got fair maps, our ideas work. If we’ve got a competitive marketplace to sell our message to the American people, we can win district by district but we can't do it if it's always stuck in the courts.”