Former AG Eric Holder uses Biden statement to take swipe at Trump

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday hailed former Vice President Joe Biden’s response to allegations of misconduct from multiple women, while appearing to simultaneously take a swing at President Trump.

The reaction from Holder – who served during the Obama presidency – came after Biden released a video on Twitter in which he acknowledged the claims against him and promised to “be more mindful” going forward when it came to “respecting personal space.”

Holder commended the message as a “genuine - appropriate - expression of determination to change by a great public servant.”

It was “a stark contrast to another who occupies high office in our nation,” he tweeted, likely alluding to Trump.

Biden has been accused by multiple women of acting inappropriately toward them. The latest allegations surfaced Tuesday from two women who spoke to The New York Times. One of the claims dated from 2012, while the other encounter was said to have taken place a few years later.

In the 2012 incident, writer D.J. Hill said Biden put his hand on her shoulder, then dropped it down her back in a way that made her "very uncomfortable" while Hill and her husband posed for pictures with him at a fundraiser in Minneapolis. Hill said her husband noticed the movement and made a joke about it.

In the second incident, former college student Caitlyn Caruso told the paper that Biden "rested his hand on her thigh — even as she squirmed in her seat to show her discomfort — and hugged her 'just a little bit too long' at an event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas."

On Monday, Amy Lappos, a former aide to Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., told the Hartford Courant that Biden touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses in 2009. Late last week, former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote that Biden had grabbed her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed her on the back of her head at a campaign event in 2014.

In his Twitter video, Biden said that throughout his career, he’s “always tried to make a human connection.”

"That’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say ‘you can do this.’ And whether they’re women, men, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been,” he said. “It’s the way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening."

He went on to explain that he's always believed politics was "about connecting with people" and vowed to adapt to social norms.

"You know, social norms begin to change, they’re shifted and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset and I get it. I get it," Biden said. "I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. And I’ll be much more mindful, that’s my responsibility. My responsibility and I’ll meet it."

