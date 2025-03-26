Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

House Of Representatives

SCOOP: Trump joins launch of Congressional Women's Caucus at White House

The White House event will 'champion GOP women members' legislative priorities,' according to the invitation obtained by Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump is expected to be joined by female members of Congress at the White House on Wednesday for the launch of a Republican Women's Caucus.

The initiative is being led by Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., according to an invitation obtained by Fox News Digital via another source attending the event.

The caucus's goal will be to "champion GOP women members' legislative priorities," "support GOP women in a variety of endeavors on the national stage," and "push for representation in leadership positions."

Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office in Washington D.C.

Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 7, 2025. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

Its mission on leadership is particularly notable, considering the only woman leading a House committee in the 119th Congress is House Rules Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. 

The caucus is expected to be led by female Republicans in the Senate as well, though it's not immediately clear by whom.

The White House had announced Trump would participate in a Women's History Month event but did not specify what it would entail.

Rep. Kat Cammack

Cammack leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on April 30, 2024. (CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump and Cammack's office for comment but did not hear back by press time.

The invitation also encourages Republican lawmakers joining the caucus to send the group their top three legislative priorities.

Virginia Foxx

Foxx leaves a House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on May 16, 2018. (Bill Clark)

It's not a new initiative for Cammack, who has forged a path as a leader on women's issues in the past. She and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., previously co-led the Bipartisan Women's Caucus in the 118th Congress.

That is now being led by Reps. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, and Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, and co-vice chairs Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and Janelle Bynum, D-Ore.

