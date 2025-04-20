Expand / Collapse search
China

Scoop: Anti-Chinese government group launches plan to track anti-CCP legislation in statehouses

The tracker shows which states have the highest concentration of anti-CCP legislation

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Gordon Chang: China has a plan to destroy America

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang discusses the State Department’s warning that a Chinese firm is allegedly helping the Houthis on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

EXCLUSIVE: State Armor Action is releasing a new tool that will allow people to track anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) legislation across the country.

"China's communist government targets American state governments in order to undermine our homeland security. Protecting the United States from the Chinese Communist Party requires working on the front lines in statehouses across the country to combat CCP aggression and oppression," Michael Lucci, the founder and CEO of State Armor Action, told Fox News Digital.

The comment comes as Lucci’s organization, which aims to help U.S. states confront emerging global security threats, releases a new tracker that allows users to see all the legislation regarding China currently making its way through state legislatures.

TRUMP: CHINA CALLING ‘A LOT’ SINCE LAST WEEK'S TARIFF INCREASE, DEAL COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS 3 WEEKS

US and Chinese flags on poles side by side

A new tracker will allow users to view anti-CCP legislation across the country. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

According to the tracker, their organization is currently keeping tabs on 461 bills across the country aimed at addressing the threat posed by the CCP.

The tracker also keeps tabs on where those bills stand, with a graphic showing that 11 of the bills have been killed, 43 have been adopted, 25 have passed both chambers, 43 have crossed over from one chamber to another, and 339 have been introduced.

"State Armor Action's legislation tracker will serve as a crucial tool in the fight against Communist China and its nefarious partners," Lucci said. "The tracker will help educate policy leaders and inform the American public about the legislation that will stop the CCP across the country, and it will help spread legislative concepts between states."

President Xi closeup shot

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks to Afghanistan to widen China's growing economic interests. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

GORDON CHANG: TRUMP TARIFFING CHINA AT THE WORST POSSIBLE TIME FOR XI JINPING

The tracker contains graphics that track the party in control of each state government where bills have been introduced or enacted, while also displaying a U.S. map showing which states have the highest concentration of anti-CCP bills.

While the threat posed by China may traditionally be seen as in the sphere of the federal government’s control, Alex Gray, deputy assistant to the president and chief of staff of the White House National Security Council, told Fox News Digital that it is critical that states also set themselves up to combat China.

Xi Jinping at a Chinese Communist Party gathering

Chinese President Xi Jinping (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

"The Chinese Communist Party has its sights set on the states," Gray said. "Now more than ever, we need state leaders to step up and harden themselves against Communist China. State Armor Action’s new China legislation tracker will help inform and educate leaders on legislation across the country, allow them to monitor progress, and make it easier to join the fight against the CCP’s encroachment in our homeland. State and local leaders can use the tracker to model their legislation based on other successful counter-CCP bills around the country. I urge all leaders to use this tool and help counter China’s malign influence."

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

