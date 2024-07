Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for the resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., on Tuesday after he was found guilty on all charges in his New York corruption trial.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Schumer said in a statement shortly after the verdict.

The majority leader had previously held off on calling for Menendez to step down, despite acknowledging the seriousness of the charges. However, with a conviction being handed to the New Jersey senator by a jury of his peers, Schumer appears to be comfortable making the request.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., who is running for Menendez's Senate seat in November with the Democratic Party's nomination, also called for him to resign. "This is a sad and somber day for New Jersey and our country," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our public servants should work for the people, and today we saw the people judge Senator Menendez as guilty and unfit to serve," Kim said. "I called on Senator Menendez to step down when these charges were first made public, and now that he has been found guilty, I believe the only course of action for him is to resign his seat immediately. The people of New Jersey deserve better."

Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., pointed to the verdict as evidence that everyone "is accountable to our laws."

"I reiterate my call for Senator Menendez to resign immediately after being found guilty of endangering national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system," he said in a statement.

In the case that Menendez does not resign, Murphy asked that the Senate "vote to expel him."

"In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve," he promised.