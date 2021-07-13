Schumer announces $3.5 trillion spending plan to pair with infrastructure package

In a late-night announcement Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Budget Committee had reached an agreement to allot $3.5 trillion for a spending package that would complete President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

"The Budget Committee has come to an agreement," Schumer told reporters following a closed-door meeting with Democratic lawmakers.

"You add that to that the $600 billion in a bipartisan plan and you get to $4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Biden has asked us for," Schumer said. "Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way."

The plan will fund a budget reconciliation package so that Democratic lawmakers can sidestep the need for GOP support and shield the funds from a filibuster.

The budget will cover costs to expand Medicare, address climate change, childcare and education – all big-ticket items deemed "human infrastructure" that Republicans said they would fervently reject.

Democrats will meet with Biden Wednesday, the majority leader said following the closed-door meeting.

"We are very proud of this plan. We know we have a long road to go. We're going to get this done for the sake of making average Americans' lives a whole lot better," Schumer said.