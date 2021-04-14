Scalise says Dems want to 'go it alone' on infrastructure bill: 'Soviet-style dream list for the left'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Wednesday that Democrats want to "go it alone" on Biden's spending bill, opting to ignore Republicans and jam through a "Soviet-style infrastructure dream list of the left."

BIDEN AIMS TO REDEFINE WORD ‘BIPARTISAN’ AS DEMS WORK TO PUSH SPENDING BILL WITHOUT ANY GOP VOTES

STEVE SCALISE: There’s been a lot of interest going back to President Trump on getting a bipartisan infrastructure bill deal. Speaker Pelosi walked out of multiple meetings at the White House when Trump was president where he was trying to get a bipartisan agreement and then on this, they’re not talking to Republican leaders at all.

We’ve reached out, but they won’t even talk to us because they just want to go it alone like they did on that non-COVID $1.9 trillion spending bill that they just passed. Here they go with trillions more in this kind of Soviet-style infrastructure dream list of the left.

