Saudi fighter jets escort Air Force One as Trump arrives to meet crown prince

Saudi Arabian fighter jets appeared to escort Air Force One as President Donald Trump arrived in the country on Tuesday for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Air Force One about to go wheels down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Saudi F-15 fighter jets bringing us in. On behalf of President Trump, THANK YOU!" White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted on X while sharing a video of jets flying alongside the U.S. president's plane.

Two jets flew on the left side of AF1 and three flew on the right.

Scavino also shared a video of the crown prince greeting Trump on a purple carpet after he landed at King Khalid International Airport. The two leaders had a coffee ceremony shortly after greeting one another.

The president brought a slew of administration leaders with him, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Trump arrived at the Royal Court in Riyadh at around 5:30 a.m. EST where he was welcomed with a ceremony and then participated in greetings with Saudi officials and U.S. guests. Trump is expected to have lunch and meetings over a three-hour period.