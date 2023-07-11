Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Sanders trolls Newsom with state rankings after comment about putting GOP on 'heels'

Newsom said Republicans 'should be on their heels'

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Newsom is positioning himself in case Biden doesn't run: Doug Schoen Video

Newsom is positioning himself in case Biden doesn't run: Doug Schoen

'The Ingraham Angle' panelists Doug Schoen, Matt Towery and Tom Bevan discuss whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom will become the 2024 Democratic nominee. 

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., turned the tables on Gov. Gavin Newsom, blasting his handling of California after he suggested Republicans "should be on their heels."

"We should not be on the defense as a Democratic Party," Newsom said in the clip. "The Republican Party should be on their heels."

The video then panned to Sanders, who struts in heels over a report that 500,000 people left Newsom's state over the past two years. Arkansas ranked in the top five states for new movers.

NEWSOM ADMITS CALIFORNIA HAS ‘NOT MADE PROGRESS’ ON HOMELESS CRISIS WHEN PRESSED BY HANNITY: ‘WE OWN THIS’

The 27-second clip recalled how Sanders lowered Arkansas' unemployment rate, cut taxes and raised teacher salaries – all while "in heels."

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: FAITH GUIDES EVERY PART OF MY LIFE

The clip is not the first time the two governors clashed over social media.

Newsom took aim at Sanders in February after she delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address, writing on Twitter, "Arkansas has the one of the highest murder rates in the nation," after she expressed concern over rising crime. 

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new social media account. (Thomas Metthe/AP Photo)

The California governor, however, received backlash from Arkansas state Rep. Andrew Collins, a Democrat, who said, "don't trash my state," adding that crime in Arkansas is a generational issue that needs correcting.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

