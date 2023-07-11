Sarah Sanders trolls Newsom with state rankings after comment about putting GOP on 'heels'

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., turned the tables on Gov. Gavin Newsom, blasting his handling of California after he suggested Republicans "should be on their heels."

"We should not be on the defense as a Democratic Party," Newsom said in the clip. "The Republican Party should be on their heels."

The video then panned to Sanders, who struts in heels over a report that 500,000 people left Newsom's state over the past two years. Arkansas ranked in the top five states for new movers.

The 27-second clip recalled how Sanders lowered Arkansas' unemployment rate, cut taxes and raised teacher salaries – all while "in heels."

The clip is not the first time the two governors clashed over social media.

Newsom took aim at Sanders in February after she delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address, writing on Twitter, "Arkansas has the one of the highest murder rates in the nation," after she expressed concern over rising crime.

The California governor, however, received backlash from Arkansas state Rep. Andrew Collins, a Democrat, who said, "don't trash my state," adding that crime in Arkansas is a generational issue that needs correcting.