Sarah Palin on media double standard: 'I wouldn't have prostituted myself ... to garner better press'

The media treats Democrats as "delicate pieces of china," while Republicans are largely portrayed as the "bull in a china shop," former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin argued Wednesday.

In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Palin said she was both "nauseated and just laughing," from remarks delivered at the Democratic Convention, reflecting a culture that is "just so out of touch with the normal average Americans."

"Remember, these Democrat candidates, they are treated as delicate pieces of china whereas someone like me, and other kind of hardcore common constitutional conservatives, we’re more like the bull in the china shop," she argued.

The media, however, won't portray the disparity, Palin said.

"I think that those who are just really, really close philosophically, even with politicians and those in the media, the media is going to treat them with some kid gloves," Palin added, noting the "complete opposite treatment when it comes to the different philosophies."

Palin specifically highlighted the mainstream media's favorable coverage of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but told host Tucker Carlson she "would not have prostituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions in order to garner better press" during her vice-presidential bid in 2008.

"Yeah," she said, "I would've gotten a lot better coverage had I compromised my convictions, had I decided that I was going to go with the flow in order to get that ... liberal coverage that would have been so much better."