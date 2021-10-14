San Diego-area school district may ban critical race theory

A San Diego-area school district may ban the teaching of critical race theory this week, according to a report.

The San Dieguito Union High School District in North County San Diego would be the first in the county to ban the controversial teaching practice, the Times of San Diego reported.

The school board will consider proposed language that says "Instruction shall not teach or include Critical Race Theory as part of the curriculum, instruction or educational materials" during its virtual meeting Thursday.

Other school districts in San Diego and across the country are considering banning the teaching, which has become a political flashpoint.

Critical race theory focuses on how power structures and institutions impact racial minorities but critics say it can make White men feel like they are oppressors and women and minorities feel like helpless victims.

The new language is supported by the district's interim Superintendent Lucile Lynch.

Parent Deborah Harroun in rural Ramona said last month she supports a similar proposal in that school district.

"This policy does not restrict your ability to educate, it is restricting your ability to indoctrinate," she said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "As a teacher, your job is to provide a proper education, not indoctrinate with your personal opinion. Teachers forfeit all their First Amendment rights when they accept employment."

Katherine Stenger of the Encinitas4Equality Equity in Education Group on Wednesday called the proposed language in the San Dieguito School District "absurd, divisive and antithetical to the spirit of academic inquiry" in a letter to school officials. "It is clear that this is mere far-right dog-whistling and part of a plan to foster division and chaos in our district," according to the Times. Encinitas is within the district.

She said the district should focus instead on implementing the new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that will require students to take at least one ethnic studies course to graduate from high school by 2029.

