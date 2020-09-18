Expand / Collapse search
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Published

PHOTOS: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dead at 87

Fox News
  • Image 1 of 18

    In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg listens to speakers during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. At 87, Ginsburg is the oldest member of the court. Her next oldest colleagues are 81-year-old Stephen Breyer, 72-year-old Clarence Thomas and 70-year-old Samuel Alito. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

  • Image 2 of 18

    In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. The court announced late Tuesday, May 5, 2020, that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone and plans to participate from a Maryland hospital. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

  • Image 3 of 18

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen as she presents the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inaugural Woman of Leadership Award to Agnes Gund at The Library of Congress on February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 18

    Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Elena Kagan attend U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on January 24, 2012 in Washington, DC. Obama said the focal point his speech is the central mission of our country, and his central focus as president, including "rebuilding an economy where hard work pays off and responsibility is rewarded." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 18

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

  • Image 6 of 18

    Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends a ceremony where she received a SUNY Honorary Degree from the University at Buffalo, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

  • Image 7 of 18

    U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at Georgetown University Law Center July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Georgetown University Law Center’s Supreme Court Institute held a discussion on "U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Legacy of Gender Equality in Life and Law." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Image 8 of 18

    In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

  • Image 9 of 18

  • Image 10 of 18

  • Image 11 of 18

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents onstage at An Historic Evening with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Temple Emanu-El Skirball Center on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

  • Image 12 of 18

  • Image 13 of 18

  • Image 14 of 18

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits in her chambers at the Supreme Court August 7, 2002 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg is the second woman to be appointed to the high court.(Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

  • Image 15 of 18

    U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018. Seated (L-R): Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr. Standing behind (L-R): Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Young - RC1252A58870

  • Image 16 of 18

    American politician US President Bill Clinton speaks as he names Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington DC, June 14, 1993. She was confirmed, on August 3, 1993, to the position vacated by retiring Associate Justice Byron White. (Photo by Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

  • Image 17 of 18

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993

  • Image 18 of 18

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law in Washington. (AP)

