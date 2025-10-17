Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Russia proposes 'Putin-Trump Tunnel' with Elon Musk's help to connect nations under Bering Strait

A Kremlin investment official suggested an $8B Bering Strait project using Boring Company technology

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Dan Hoffman: Putin doesn't want the US to 'assert' its role as world 'superpower' Video

Dan Hoffman: Putin doesn't want the US to 'assert' its role as world 'superpower'

'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade breaks down the conflict timeline between Russia and Ukraine. Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman also weighs in on the push for peace as President Trump is set to meet with Putin in Alaska.

The Kremlin has suggested that Russia and the United States build a "Putin-Trump" rail tunnel under the Bering Strait to link the two nations, according to a proposal from one of President Vladimir Putin’s top investment officials.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s investment envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), outlined the idea Thursday, Reuters reported. 

'ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE': B-2 BOMBER, F-35 ESCORT SET STAGE FOR TRUMP-PUTIN TALKS IN ALASKA

A map of a proposed tunnel linking Russia and the United States

Graphic of the proposed project, after a Kremlin envoy suggested the United States should build a "Putin-Trump" rail tunnel under the Bering Strait to link the two countries, unlock joint exploration of natural resources and "symbolize unity," in this illustration picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)

The plan calls for a 70-mile rail and cargo tunnel to be built by Elon Musk’s Boring Company within eight years at a projected cost of $8 billion. The project, Dmitriev said, would be funded by Moscow and "international partners."

"The dream of a U.S.–Russia link via the Bering Strait reflects an enduring vision — from the 1904 Siberia–Alaska railway to Russia’s 2007 plan," Dmitriev wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "RDIF has studied existing proposals, including the U.S.–Canada–Russia–China railroad, and will support the most viable."

The proposal came after former President Donald Trump reportedly spoke by phone with Putin and agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

ALASKA GOVERNOR HOPES FOR END TO UKRAINE WAR AS STATE PREPARES FOR HISTORIC TRUMP-PUTIN SUMMIT

Putin and Trump shake hands

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Kremlin has proposed building a tunnel to link the country with the United States.  (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

The Bering Strait separates Russia from Alaska. The small Diomede Islands — one controlled by Russia and the other by the U.S. — sit in the middle of the strait, and are separated by 2.4 miles, Reuters reported.

Dmitriev suggested The Boring Company as the builder, citing its tunneling technology as a way to dramatically cut costs.

Trump hints at Russia-Ukraine peace deal including swapped territories Video

"Imagine connecting the U.S. and Russia — the Americas and Afro-Eurasia — with the Putin-Trump Tunnel, a 70-mile link symbolizing unity," Dmitriev wrote in a post directed at Musk. "Traditional costs are $65B+, but @boringcompany’s tech could reduce it to less than $8B. Let’s build a future together."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

