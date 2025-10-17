Russia proposes 'Putin-Trump Tunnel' with Elon Musk's help to connect nations under Bering Strait

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kremlin has suggested that Russia and the United States build a "Putin-Trump" rail tunnel under the Bering Strait to link the two nations, according to a proposal from one of President Vladimir Putin’s top investment officials.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s investment envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), outlined the idea Thursday, Reuters reported.

The plan calls for a 70-mile rail and cargo tunnel to be built by Elon Musk’s Boring Company within eight years at a projected cost of $8 billion. The project, Dmitriev said, would be funded by Moscow and "international partners."

"The dream of a U.S.–Russia link via the Bering Strait reflects an enduring vision — from the 1904 Siberia–Alaska railway to Russia’s 2007 plan," Dmitriev wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "RDIF has studied existing proposals, including the U.S.–Canada–Russia–China railroad, and will support the most viable."

The proposal came after former President Donald Trump reportedly spoke by phone with Putin and agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

The Bering Strait separates Russia from Alaska. The small Diomede Islands — one controlled by Russia and the other by the U.S. — sit in the middle of the strait, and are separated by 2.4 miles, Reuters reported.

Dmitriev suggested The Boring Company as the builder, citing its tunneling technology as a way to dramatically cut costs.

"Imagine connecting the U.S. and Russia — the Americas and Afro-Eurasia — with the Putin-Trump Tunnel, a 70-mile link symbolizing unity," Dmitriev wrote in a post directed at Musk. "Traditional costs are $65B+, but @boringcompany’s tech could reduce it to less than $8B. Let’s build a future together."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.