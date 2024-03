Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

After reports that he is being considered to be former President Trump's running mate, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said it would be an "honor" to serve, but said he has not heard from the Trump campaign.

Rubio, a Republican from Florida, said Thursday that being offered the chance to be a presidential running mate would be "an incredible opportunity to serve our country."

"If anybody has been offered the chance to be vice president, they should consider that an honor and an incredible opportunity to serve our country," Rubio said Thursday, according to Politico. "But that hasn’t happened, I haven’t spoken to anybody on his campaign about it. Never once have I talked to [Trump] about vice presidency."

Rubio had nothing but good things to say about Trump, despite a past marked by competition and frequent barbs traded back and forth on the 2016 campaign trail.

"We’ve had a great working relationship — we ran against each other, so at one point we were competitors — but since 2016, especially when he was president, we worked really well together," the senator continued, according to Politico.

Recent rumors that Rubio was being considered seemed to come out of left field, as the senator was left out of previous discussions about the Trump campaign's shortlist.

During an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" last month, Trump was asked about half a dozen potential running mate choices: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a Democrat turned independent.

"Are they all on your shortlist?" host Laura Ingraham asked the former president during the interview.

"They are," Trump answered. "Honestly, all of those people are good. They’re all good, they’re all solid."

Rubio on Thursday also quashed rumors circulating among Republicans that he has any ambitions of becoming the conference leader, emphatically denying that he is interested.

"No, I have never talked to anyone about running for leader, either," Rubio said. "That’s something I’ve never been interested in doing."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.