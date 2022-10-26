Rubio canvasser attack: 2nd suspect arrested, police say he confronted victim for being Republican

Police in Hialeah, Florida, have arrested a second suspect for an alleged assault on a canvasser for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that took place Sunday night.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, Jonathan Alexander Casanova joined Javier Lopez in attacking the canvasser. The document also noted that the canvasser told police that Casanova told him he could not pass through the area because he was a Republican.

"After tirelessly working to bring justice to the victim, Hialeah Police Detectives have arrested and charged Jonathan Alexander Casanova for the attack which occurred on Sunday, October 23, 2022," Sgt. Jose Torres said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.