War chest: RNC, fueled by Trump, Vance, tops rival DNC in fundraising race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX - The Republican National Committee (RNC) hauled in nearly $15 million in fundraising last month, as it continues to build a massive war chest for next year's midterm elections, when the party will defend its House and Senate majorities.

According to figures shared first with Fox News Digital on Thursday, the RNC brought in $14.7 million in October, bringing its fundraising total so far this cycle to $146 million.

And the RNC reported $91 million cash-on-hand as of the end of October.

That's a massive advantage over the $18.2 million the rival Democratic National Committee (DNC) held in its coffers at the end of last month, according to public filings. And the DNC's $7.5 million in fundraising last month was roughly half of the RNC's haul.

THE TRUE COST OF THE 2025 ELECTIONS

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Vance as our Finance Chair, the RNC is building a powerful war chest for the 2026 midterms," RNC chair Joe Gruters said in a statement.

And Gruters emphasized that "Vice President Vance has been a driving force for our fundraising efforts, and we’re entering 2026 with serious momentum and the funding we need to defend our Republican majorities in Congress."

WHAT THE NEWLY ELECTED RNC CHAIR TOLD FOX NEWS

With Republicans in control of the White House and both houses of Congress, the party has enjoyed a financial advantage over the Democrats this year, as the minority party has faced sluggish fundraising among top-dollar donors and the grassroots still frustrated with last year's election setbacks.

The party is still crawling out of debt — it still owes roughly $15 million — in the wake of former Vice President Kamala Harris' massively expensive 2024 White House campaign.

And $15 million of the DNC's cash-on-hand came from a loan the party committee took out, which was first reported by the New York Times.

The DNC confirmed to Fox News Digital that they opened a $20 million line of credit, tapping $15 million in recent months for investments in the 2025 elections earlier this month, as well as long-term party infrastructure, and other priorities.

SURVEY SAYS: ISSUE THAT HELPED TRUMP AND GOP IN 2024 HURTS THEM IN 2025

The loan helped boost DNC get-out-the-vote efforts in the two races for governor this year, in New Jersey and Virginia.

The loan appeared to pay off, as Democrats won both of those elections by double digits, and also scored big wins in ballot box showdowns in battlegrounds Georgia and Pennsylvania and left-leaning New York City and California.

"We can't win elections or fight back against Trump if the DNC downsizes operations like it often does after a presidential cycle. I made a bet that investing early would build power, rack up wins, and rally supporters back to the table. That bet is paying off," DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The DNC also highlights that it's raised more money under Martin, who was elected in February, than any chair in party history nine months into their tenure. And the party also highlights their grassroots fundraising pace is far ahead of the 2017 and 2019 cycles, the previous election periods when Democrats didn't control the White House.