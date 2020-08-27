Eric Trump: Dems mock 'flyover states,' repeating same mistake Hillary made

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party are making the same mistake then-candidate Hillary Clinton made in 2016 against President Trump, Eric Trump said Thursday.

"They literally mock so much of this country," the president's son, a Trump Organization executive vice president, told “Fox & Friends.”

He accused Democrats of labeling most of the country "flyover states" and ignoring them by not campaigning there, but relying on Hollywood donors and supporters.

"Look at Biden. I mean Biden hasn't been to Wisconsin -- where his convention was supposed to be -- in 670 days. Think of that. They're literally ignoring most of America," Trump said. "They think that L.A. and New York can pull them across the line and they're going to make the same mistake that Hillary made in 2016."

The president's son hit on the theme of the "forgotten men and women" in his speech Tuesday at the Republican National Convention.

"I'm really proud of what we've put on," he said in comparison to the DNC. "We've done an awesome job, it's night and day. Production quality, speakers, it's night and day versus the DNC. Honestly, we blew them out of the water, we really did."

Trump previewed his father's speech for the final night of the RNC.

"He's gonna hit it out of the park tonight," he said. "Nights like tonight is actually when my father does best. When you look at the State of the Unions he's given, he's always blown them out of the park."

The president is expected to hit on his accomplishments and contrast his record with Biden's on American security and law enforcement, taxes, and more.

"My father talked about the greatest military in the world and the greatest economy in the world, stopping illegal immigration, preserving God in the country, preserving freedom of speech, preserving Second Amendment, and so much more," Eric Trump said.

"He's made me as a son incredibly proud and we love him and we are going to fight like hell and we're going to get another four years because the nation deserves it."