Riley Gaines hits back at 'Squad' Dem calling her testimony 'transphobic': You're a 'misogynist'

NCAA swimming legend and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines hit back against a "Squad" Democrat after she called her and other witnesses' testimony against transgender males in women's sports "transphobic."

Gaines fired back at Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., the ranking member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health, after the Squad member took a shot at the witnesses' testimony during her opening remarks.

Lee called the women's testimonies against biological males playing in women's sports "transphobic" – something Gaines did not take lightly.

RILEY GAINES, WOMEN LEADERS TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE PANEL ON PROTECTING GIRLS' SPORTS FROM BIDEN POLICIES

"There's a place for everybody to play sports in this country," Gaines said, noting transgender Americans were included in her view. "But unsafe, unfair and discriminatory practices must stop."

"Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness," the NCAA legend concluded in her opening remarks. "And ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me ‘transphobic,’ then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist."

Lee called a point of order, urging that Gaines' remarks to be struck from the record, but the point of order was withdrawn after a brief discussion.

Gaines' testimony comes alongside several women leaders called as witnesses to discuss the Biden administration's proposed Title IX rule change.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health chairwoman, announced on Tuesday that Gaines, Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow Sarah Parshall Perry, and former Oberlin College head women's lacrosse coach Kim Russell would attend next week's hearing titled "The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX."

The hearing will delve into the Biden administration's proposed rules changes to Title IX to expand the definition of sexual discrimination to include gender identity.

The proposed change would mean a school or college could not ban transgender athletes from competing.

McClain told Fox News Digital last week that "Congress must do everything it can to protect women’s sports."

"The Biden administration is putting women’s safety, privacy and opportunities at risk by dismantling Title IX," McClain said.

"We look forward to hearing from Riley Gaines and other witnesses firsthand about how these rules changes harm fairness and protection for women in women’s sports across the country," the congresswoman continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaines has been a vocal supporter of women's sports and has pushed back against biological male athletes competing against women.