©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Healthcare

'Right down the line': Medicaid reform in 'big, beautiful bill' divides lawmakers by party

CBO estimates 10.9 million would lose coverage, including 1.4 million illegal immigrants

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Published
Senators split down partisan lines on Medicaid reform Video

Senators split down partisan lines on Medicaid reform

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Democratic senators criticized, and Republican senators defended, Medicaid reform in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy)

Medicaid reform in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" has drawn a partisan line through Congress. 

Democrats have railed against potential Medicaid cuts since Trump was elected, while Republicans have celebrated Medicaid reform through the reconciliation process as an efficient way to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the welfare program. 

Fox News Digital asked lawmakers from both ends of the political spectrum to react to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's Medicaid reform. The results were as expectedly divided. 

"This is all B.S., what the Democrats are doing," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Fox News Digital. "They're pushing the agenda that we're cutting 10 million people off Medicaid. It's people that actually shouldn't be on it, illegals that shouldn't be on it. We're reforming it."

Medicaid protesters, left; President Trump, right

Democrats have rejected Medicaid reform in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill." (Getty/AP)

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan federal agency that has been ridiculed by Republicans, estimated this week that Trump's "big, beautiful bill" would leave 10.9 million people without health insurance, including 1.4 million who are in the country without legal status in state-funded programs.

But Republicans are holding firm in their defense of Medicaid reform, which Republicans say only cuts benefits to illegal immigrants, those ineligible to receive benefits who are currently receiving benefits, duplicate enrollees in one or more states and those who are able but choosing not to work. 

"The people who would not continue to get Medicaid benefits under this bill were not qualified to get them in the first place," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News Digital. 

Trump talking to Speaker Johnson on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talk with reporters after a House Republican Conference meeting on the budget reconciliation bill at the U.S. Capitol May 20, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Democrats continue to sound off on the healthcare threat of eliminating 10 million people from Medicaid. Not a single House Democrat voted to pass Trump's championed legislation, which includes fulfilling key campaign promises like cutting taxes, immigration reform and American energy production. 

"These burdensome regulatory requirements for proving that somebody has obtained or sought work are going to mean millions of people will go without healthcare, and the restrictions on food assistance are equally an obstacle to people meeting their everyday needs," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said. 

Blumenthal added he is "very, very concerned about these seemingly cruel and unproductive ways of raising money simply to finance tax cuts" for "wealthy billionaires."

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim said he is happy to have an "honest conversation" about government efficiency and saving taxpayer dollars, but that's not the reality of this bill. 

Congressional Democrats hold a rally and press conference to announce their opposition to a Republicans plan to cut Medicaid in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Republicans released a spending plan this week that would cause millions of poor Americans to lose Medicaid and millions more to pay higher fees, all part of President Donald Trump's budget priorities. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Congressional Democrats held a rally and news conference to announce their opposition to a Republican plan to cut Medicaid in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"People are struggling, and I feel like, in the richest, most powerful country in the world, we should be able to make sure that people can have the basic needs they need to be able to survive," Kim said of Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. 

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., told Fox News Digital there is "nothing beautiful" about Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

"This is horrific, and it adds massive amounts to our debt, compromising our ability to [fund] the fundamentals in the future, foundations for families to thrive — health care, housing, education, good-paying jobs. That's what we should be doing here, not doing massive tax cuts for billionaires and paying for them by tearing down programs for ordinary families," Merkley said. 

The national debt stands at more than $36.2 trillion as of June 5, according to the Fox Business, based on data from the Treasury Department.

The CBO's report this week also estimated Trump's bill will cut taxes by $3.7 trillion while raising deficits by $2.4 trillion over a decade. 

