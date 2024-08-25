RFK Jr defends ‘MAGA,’ teases more to join Trump ‘unity government’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended the "MAGA" movement and teased more additions to the "unity government" he looks to join under former President Trump on Sunday.

Kennedy offered his own definition of MAGA in a post on X, arguing Democrats have misinterpreted the movement as regressive. The former presidential candidate dropped out and endorsed Trump on Friday in a major shake-up to the race.

"'Make America Great Again' recalls a nation brimming with vitality, with a can-do spirit, with hope and a belief in itself. It was an America that was beginning to confront its darker shadows, could acknowledge the injustice in its past and present, yet at the same time could celebrate its successes," Kennedy wrote.

"It was a nation of broad prosperity, the world's most vibrant middle class, and a [sic] idealistic belief (though not consistently applied) in freedom, justice, and democracy. It was a nation that led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology. And it was the healthiest country in the world. I have talked to many Trump supporters. I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. This is the America they want to restore," he continued.

Pollsters within Trump's campaign say they are already seeing Kennedy's supporters breaking toward the former president. Polls prior to Kennedy's withdrawal indicated that he was polling at 5% or 6% support in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Kennedy said he has spoken to Trump at length about forming a "unity government" to focus on the issues he centered his campaign on, such as ending the war in Ukraine, ending media censorship and improving children's health.

He went on to tease that Trump is likely to announce more additions to the so-called unity government in the near future.

"This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government," he wrote on X.

Earlier Sunday, Kennedy appeared on "Fox News Sunday" for an interview with host Shannon Bream. There he defended his decision to endorse Trump despite his past criticism of the former president. He argued that Americans can disagree but still get along and work for progress on the areas where they do agree.

