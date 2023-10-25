Republicans celebrate newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson's gavel ascension: 'Servant leadership'

Republicans celebrated the election of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., after he ascended to the gavel on Wednesday.

Johnson was elected speaker via a vote of 220-209, taking over the gavel from Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House," Johnson posted on X Wednesday following his election. "Thank you to my colleagues, friends, staff, and family for the unmatched support throughout this process."

HOUSE ELECTS JOHNSON AS SPEAKER AS REPUBLICANS RALLY

"It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and diverse as the people we represent. The urgency of this moment demands bold, decisive action to restore trust, advance our legislative priorities, and demonstrate good governance. Our House Republican Conference is united, and eager to work."

Johnson wrote that as speaker, he "will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people."

"We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad," Johnson wrote. "And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it. Let’s get back to work."

Republicans were ecstatic about the election of Johnson, with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer — who secured the GOP's speaker nomination on Tuesday before bowing out — writing his congratulations to the new speaker.

"Congratulations to my friend and colleague, [Johnson], on being elected Speaker of the House!" Emmer posted.

"His strong convictions and commitment to conservatism will serve this body and the American people well," Emmer added.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who also ran for House speaker, wrote "servant leadership," with a picture of the new speaker's nameplate.

"God bless America," Donalds wrote.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, congratulated the new speaker in a Wednesday post, calling Johnson a "good man and a friend."

"I look forward to working with him on passing conservative legislation, holding the Biden administration accountable, and delivering for the American people," Cruz wrote.

Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest, another Republican, lauded Johnson's election on Wednesday, calling the new speaker a "humble, godly man who loves this great nation and who shares our conservative values."

Additionally, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he looks "forward to sitting down with Speaker Johnson to discuss a path forward to avoid a government shutdown."

"I will tell him as I say over and over again," Schumer said. "The only way to avoid a shutdown, pass a supplemental, and do things for the American people is bipartisan."

Meanwhile, "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took a jab at Johnson, calling him a "MAGA extremist."

"House GOP has made MAGA extremist, Mike Johnson Speaker," Omar wrote, listing Johnson's "notable achievements" including being the "Architect of overturning election," seeking an "abortion ban," and gutting Social Security.

"With this choice, Republicans have embraced the extreme MAGA playbook," Omar wrote.

Omar's "MAGA" comment echoed the House Judiciary Committee Democrats' failed online attack on Johnson ahead of Wednesday's speaker vote.

The House Judiciary Democrats' attempt to blast Johnson in a post before Wednesday's floor vote for the speaker's gavel backfired when they claimed he was a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, when he is not.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson pulled off his speaker bid on Wednesday, weeks after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ousting.

Fox News Digital's Chad Pergram contributed reporting.