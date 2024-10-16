'Unprecedented field operation': Republicans gain momentum toward capturing critical Senate race

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., is suddenly gaining steam in his bid for Michigan’s open Senate seat, with polls showing a tightening race down the stretch.

"It’s clear the momentum is fully behind Mike Rogers," Chris Gustafson, communications director for the Rogers campaign, told Fox News Digital. "It’s no surprise as Mike crisscrosses the state talking to families and small business owners while our unprecedented field operation contacts millions of voters at the doors."

The comments come as Rogers has gained ground on his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in the critical Senate race in recent weeks, moving from over five points down as recently as September 23 to just 2.7 points down as of Wednesday, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average.

The race, which is to replace retiring Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, is rated as "Lean Dem" by Fox News Power Rankings, 270toWin and RacetotheWH, representing one of the few races that will help determine control of the Senate in this year’s election.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLS IN THE 2024 ELECTION SHOW

However, while former President Donald Trump was able to crack the fabled "Blue Wall" in 2016 and became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Michigan since 1988, GOP Senate candidates have not fared so well in the state in recent elections.

The outgoing Stabenow has held this seat in the Senate since being elected in 2000, while Michigan’s other Senate seat has been held by a Democrat since 1975, first by longtime Sen. Carl Levin and currently by Sen. Gary Peters. The last Republican to win a Senate campaign in Michigan was Spencer Abraham in 1994, serving only one term before losing the seat to Stabenow.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS

However, Peters narrowly defeated Rep. John James, R-Mich., by just over one percentage point in his race in 2020, signaling potential renewed Republican strength in the state for Rogers to capitalize on.

Republican sources in the state believe Rogers is beginning to capitalize on that momentum, stressing that GOP operatives up and down the ballot have been working in tandem to knock on thousands of doors for the party’s candidates.

The push has included integration between the Trump and Rogers campaigns, one GOP source on the ground in Michigan told Fox News Digital, noting that Rogers is also winning on issues most important to Michigan voters, such as inflation and resistance to electric vehicle subsidies.

The Rogers campaign has continued to stress those issues as the election nears, signaling optimism as the race enters its final days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whether it’s a dangerous border, record prices for gas and groceries, or job-destroying EV Mandates, Slotkin has made it abundantly clear that she does not share our Michigan values," Gustafson said. "Mike Rogers has proven that he’ll fight for the people of Michigan like he always has. With just three weeks to go, Mike is well positioned to win and help elect Republicans up and down the ballot."

The Slotkin campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by publication deadline.