Over 160 House Republicans move to block Biden vaccine mandate

Top Republicans on Capitol Hill launched an official challenge Wednesday to President Biden’s executive order mandating all businesses with 100 employees or more to enforce vaccine-or-testing requirements.

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, is leading over 160 Republicans in an effort to counter a mandate that GOP lawmakers argue will further exacerbate the nation’s rising inflation. Senate Republicans are leading an identical challenge in the upper chamber.

"We’re fighting for the American people," Keller told Fox News. "This covers people that went to work every day during the pandemic and provided the goods and services that we need as a free society to be successful.

"The problem is, it seems like the administration no longer appreciates all the people that get the work done every day, but instead wants to impose their idea of what they should be doing," he added. "The administration thinks that they know what’s better for America than Americans do."

Under guidelines issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued earlier this month, 84 million Americans would be subject to the vaccine mandate or could face termination.

Businesses will also face their share of repercussions if they fail to enforce the mandate, and could see fines as high as $14,000 per violation.

Keller, in coordination with Sen. Mike Braun who is leading every Republican in the upper chamber, introduced a joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act in an attempt to override the executive order.

Labor shortages across the U.S. have led to a national supply chain crisis, which in turn has contributed to the greatest rise in inflation in over 30 years.

"These are American concerns," Keller said. "These aren’t concerns that should be Republican or Democrat. It’s not right or left – it’s right or wrong. We’re on the right side of this believing that the American people control their destiny and the government is not here to impose its will upon the people."

House Republicans will need to secure the backing of 218 lawmakers to advance the resolution – meaning five Democrats would have cross party lines to support the effort.

Even if the resolution were to gain the simple majority support it needs in the House and Senate to make it to Biden’s desk, it is unlikely to survive a presidential veto.

Lawmakers would need to secure a two-thirds majority vote to then override the veto, but Keller said the effort has value as a resolution of disapproval will force every member of Congress to voice where they stand on vaccine mandates.

"That will show their constituents whether or not they believe their constituents are capable of making those decisions for themselves," he said. "The government doesn’t run the people, the people run the government."