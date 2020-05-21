Illinois House votes to remove Republican rep from session for refusing to wear mask

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Republican state representative in Illinois was reportedly removed from a legislative session in Springfield Wednesday for refusing to wear a mask.

The Illinois House voted 82-27 to remove Rep. Darren Bailey for violating a newly adopted rule requiring masks for members, staff and visitors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch made the motion for removal after Bailey refused to put on a mask when asked.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Bailey showed a “callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people’s health” in his refusal.

ILLINOIS LAWMAKER ACCUSES GOVERNOR OF 'TRAMPLING ON PEOPLE'S RIGHTS' WITH LOCKDOWN ORDERS

“You just [ask] a doctor [to] tell you why people wear masks in the first place. It’s to protect others. So clearly, the representative is not interested in protecting others," he said.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin urged everyone to follow the new rule.

“We cannot ignore nor compromise the health and safety of every member of the General Assembly, their family members, every one of our staffers who works tirelessly for us,” Durkin said, according to the Tribune.

Other members were resistant to wearing masks but eventually complied.

"If we are required. I will play along," Republican state Rep. Chris Miller said, according to WMAQ-TV in Chicago. "I don’t want to be a distraction from the real issues of JB's Failed leadership."

Republican state Rep. Brad Halbrook agreed, “If the rule is adopted I will abide by it.”

Bailey sued the governor in April over Pritzker's extension of the state’s stay-at-home order. A judge ruled against him.

Earlier this month, Bailey told Fox News Pritzker is "trampling" the rights of Illinois residents with the continued coronavirus restrictions. "The law is not being upheld and that's our problem," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Bailey told reporters Wednesday he also refused to take a voluntary coronavirus test being offered to lawmakers before the session, WMAQ reported.